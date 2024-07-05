Cannabis Capsule global market in 2024 is to reach $79.20 billion by 2028 at a rate of 19.6%

Cannabis Capsule Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis capsule market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.96 billion in 2023 to $38.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in research and development, increased medical requirements, and growth in research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cannabis capsule market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $79.20 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing neurological disorders, increasing legalization, and growing consumer preferences. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovations, strategic partnerships, and technological advancements.

Growth driver of the cannabis capsule market

The increasing number of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the cannabis capsule market going forward. Neurological disorder refers to a medical condition affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems. It affects not just the spinal cord's and body's nerves but also the brain. Compounds found in cannabis capsules, such as cannabidiol (CBD), have potential beneficial effects for neurological disorders, as they are used to prevent the development of social recognition memory deficits in conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the cannabis capsule market include GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Green Thumb Industries Inc., Tilray Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Aphria Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Cresco Labs Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Organigram Holdings Inc., Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., Cronos Group Inc., TerrAscend Corp., Vireo Health International Inc., Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., The Valens Company Inc., Acreage Holdings Inc., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., CannTrust Holdings Inc., Valens Company Inc., HEXO Corp., Cann Group Limited, Plus Products Inc., Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., PharmaCielo Ltd., MediPharm Labs Corp., Sundial Growers Inc., MedReleaf Corp., Wana Brands.

Major companies operating in the cannabis capsule market are focused on introducing innovative solutions, such as oral cannabis capsules, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An oral cannabis capsule is a form of cannabis consumption that involves encapsulating cannabis compounds, such as oil and decarboxylated flower, into pill form.

Segments:

1) By Type: High Tetrahydrocannabinol Capsules, Tetrahydrocannabinol Or Cannabinol Balance Capsule, High Cannabinol Capsules

2) By Compound: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

3) By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Sales

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cannabis capsule market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cannabis capsule.

Cannabis Capsule Market Definition

A cannabis capsule, or marijuana pill, refers to a psychoactive substance that contains single cannabinoids, such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD (cannabidiol), or the full spectrum of compounds present in the source cannabis plant. It is used for both medical and recreational purposes, including relief from restlessness, muscle contractions, and chronic discomfort, as well as a reduction in vomiting and illness caused by chemotherapy.

Cannabis Capsule Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cannabis Capsule Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cannabis capsule market size, cannabis capsule market drivers and trends, cannabis capsule market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cannabis capsule market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

