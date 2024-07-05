Aerogel market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Aerogel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerogel market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.24 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in aerospace industry, energy efficiency initiatives, rising demand in oil and gas sector, medical and healthcare applications, expansion in electronics and consumer goods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aerogel market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to oil and gas industry adoption, materials science advances, environmental remediation applications, medical and healthcare application, automotive lightweighting.

Growth driver of the aerogel market

The growing demand in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the aerogel market in the coming years. The construction sector is concerned with the building and maintenance of construction sites, infrastructure, and various other physical structures. It includes a variety of operations such as project planning, design, finance, and execution. Aerogels are used in the construction sector as lightweight insulation materials to improve the efficiency of energy and architectural insulation because of their low ability to conduct heat and high porosity.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the aerogel market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Cabot Corporation, Alkegen, Armacell International S.A, Aspen Aerogels Inc., Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd., Aerosafe Global, Blueshift Materials Inc., Solarcore, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, ENERSENS, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, TAASI Corporation, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Active Aerogels, Thermablok Aerogels Ltd., THERMULON LTD.

Major companies operating in the aerogel market are focusing on innovative products, such as aerogel particles intended to be used in lithium-ion battery thermal barriers. Aerogel particles are a form of material created from a gel in which the liquid part is replaced by gas, producing a solid with extraordinarily low density and thermal conductivity.

Segments:

1) By Type: Silica, Polymers, Carbon, Other Types

2) By Form: Blanket, Particle, Panel, Monolith

3) By End-Use: Oil And Gas, Building And Construction, Automotive, Aerospace And Marine, Performance Coatings, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the aerogel market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of aerogel.

Aerogel Market Definition

Aerogels refer to a class of lightweight and highly porous materials derived from a gel, where the liquid component is replaced with a gas, resulting in a substance that is extremely low in density and exhibiting remarkable thermal insulating properties and structural versatility. Aerogels have potential applications in medicine, such as drug delivery systems and wound dressings, due to their biocompatibility and porosity.

