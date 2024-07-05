Tooth Filling Materials global market 2024 to reach $2.24 billion by 2028 at rate of 5.3%

Tooth Filling Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Tooth Filling Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tooth filling materials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.71 billion in 2023 to $1.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing dental health awareness, demographic trends, dental insurance coverage, consumer preferences for aesthetic dentistry, prevalence of dental issues.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The tooth filling materials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on minimally invasive dentistry, increasing disposable income in emerging markets, aging population's impact on dental care, evolving regulatory landscape, telehealth and remote dentistry.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global tooth filling materials market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13546&type=smp

Growth driver of the tooth filling materials market

A high incidence rate of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the tooth-filling material market going forward. Dental disorders refer to a variety of conditions or illnesses that impact the teeth, gums, jaw, and associated oral structures and these disorders include ailments such as tooth decay, gum disease, and malocclusion. The dental filling material is used in dental disorders to restore minor fractures or address decay in the teeth, serving as a form of restorative dental treatment.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tooth-filling-materials-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the tooth filling materials market include 3M Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Kerr Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Septodont Inc., Shofu Inc., Pentron Clinical Technologies LLC, SDI Limited, DenMat Holdings LLC, GC America Inc., Coltene Group, VOCO GmbH, Zest Dental Solutions, Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A, Premier Dental Products Company, Centrix Inc., BISCO Dental Products Inc., Vista Dental Products, Parkell Inc., DMG America LLC, Brasseler USA, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Cosmedent Inc., Tokuyama Dental America Inc..

The high cost of tooth filling materials had a negative impact on the growth of the tooth filling materials market during the historic period. The high cost of tooth filling materials can be a significant barrier for patients who require dental treatment, particularly those without dental insurance or with limited coverage.

Tooth Filling Materials Market Segments:

1) By Product: Composite Resin, Silver Amalgam, Glass Ionomer, Gold Fillings, Other Products

2) By Filling: Direct, Indirect

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the tooth filling materials market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of tooth filling materials.

Tooth Filling Materials Market Definition

Tooth-filling material refers to the dental filling materials employed to fill cavities and prevent further deterioration of the tooth structure. It is used by dentists to repair and restore damaged or decayed teeth.

The main products of tooth filling materials are composite resin, silver amalgam, glass ionomer, gold fillings, and others. Composite resin referred to as dental composite is a tooth-colored material employed in dentistry for various restorative and cosmetic purposes. They can be filled by direct and indirect methods for hospitals, dental clinics, and other end uses.

Tooth Filling Materials Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tooth Filling Materials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tooth filling materials market size, tooth filling materials market drivers and trends, tooth filling materials market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The tooth filling materials market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-dental-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293