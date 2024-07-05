Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028

Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lung cancer diagnostic and screening market is witnessing rapid growth, projected to increase from $2.11 billion in 2023 to $2.32 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This growth is attributed to advancements in digital imaging, the standardization of screening protocols, and public health initiatives against tobacco use.

Rising Incidence of Lung Cancer Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of lung cancer, coupled with a growing emphasis on early detection and the expansion of high-risk screening programs, is expected to propel the market to $3.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.2%. Government initiatives and funding, alongside a shift towards personalized medicine, further contribute to this growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are focusing on developing blood-based tests and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance screening accuracy. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC are pioneering advancements in biomarker testing, while Abbott Laboratories Inc. and Medtronic Plc. are advancing imaging technologies for early-stage detection.

Innovative trends include the emergence of novel screening modalities and the rise in liquid biopsy adoption, aiming to improve diagnostic precision and patient outcomes.

Market Segments

• Product: Instruments, Consumables And Accessories

• Test: Biomarkers Tests, Imaging Test, Biopsy, Blood Test, Other Tests

• Cancer Type: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer

• End User: Hospital, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the lung cancer diagnostic and screening market in 2023 and is anticipated to continue leading due to robust healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

