Australia’s Deakin University the first to open foreign campus in India

Deakin University is the first overseas university to open a branch campus in India.

Deakin’s long march to pole position

Deakin’s proud moment arrived after 30 years of patient effort.

‘We’ve always had a passion for India and the latent potential for high-quality education,’ says Pawha. ‘But to succeed in India, universities need short- and long-term strategies.

‘To begin with, we pursued small initiatives. Starting in 1994, we built research engagements with India. We brought Indian PhD students to Deakin to start their programs. We invested in joint symposia.’

Deakin’s long-term goal, however, was to open a campus in India. One location in particular caught the university’s attention: the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, GIFT City includes a special economic zone (SEZ) designed to attract overseas investors.

‘GIFT City was the opportunity we were looking for,’ says Pawha. ‘Different regulations meant we could operate as a university in our own right. Also, the SEZ has financial incentives and different tax rules. Ultimately, this meant we could repatriate our profits.’

One other attraction was the sheer vibrancy of this new, financial centre. According to Pawha, GIFT City is set to be a dynamic, international business hub.

‘Around 600 companies operate inside the GIFT City zone,’ she says. ‘Many are startups and multinationals. This is important because we don’t just want to educate students. We want to set them going on dynamic careers.’

How Austrade helped

Austrade has worked consistently with Deakin for over 20 years. This includes helping university staff identify challenges and pursue opportunities.

Austrade’s current Senior Trade Commissioner in Mumbai, Monica Kennedy, helped assess the prospects for opening a foreign campus in GIFT City. She connected Deakin with GIFT City regulators. These regulators explained what the SEZ meant for overseas education providers. Kennedy also advised Deakin on how to interact with state government officials.

‘We had excellent support from Monica and her team during all the work to set up the campus,’ says Pawha. ‘The Prime Minister’s visit in 2023 was a high point in Deakin’s history. It was the culminating point of our 30-year journey in India.’

Kennedy says Deakin’s launch is also a big moment for Australian education.

‘The work that Deakin has done is amazing for the reputation of Australian education in India,’ says Kennedy. ‘It has helped put us front of mind. Australian education is now a leading brand.

‘Prime Minister Modi regularly mentions Australian education when he talks about skills: that’s a global triumph for Australia’s education sector.’