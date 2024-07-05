Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The uterine fibroid embolization device market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.3 billion in 2023 to $5.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of uterine fibroids, preference for non-surgical alternatives, awareness and education initiatives, focus on women's health, shift towards outpatient procedures, physician training programs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The uterine fibroid embolization device market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of non-invasive treatments, global expansion of healthcare services, rise in female healthcare initiatives, integration with multidisciplinary care, expansion of outpatient services.

Growth driver of the uterine fibroid embolization device market

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the uterine fibroid embolization device market going forward. Minimally invasive surgeries refer to surgical approaches that use small incisions or natural body openings to access and treat internal structures, organs, or tissues to minimize trauma to the patient's body. Uterine fibroid embolization devices are essential tools that enable minimally invasive surgeries to treat uterine fibroids effectively. These specialized devices are meticulously designed to minimize invasiveness by using small incisions, reducing the impact on surrounding tissues. They cater to the increasing demand for less invasive medical procedures, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the uterine fibroid embolization device market include Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc., Siemens Healthineers Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc., Ethicon Inc., Hologic Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ferring B.V., Cook Medical Inc., Karl Storz GmbH, Merit Medical Systems, CONMED Corporation, Amsino International Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, BTG International Ltd., Healthium MedTech Pvt. Ltd., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Hironic Co.Ltd., Minerva Surgical Inc., Gynesonics Inc., Advanced Surgical Concepts PLLC, Hitachi Medical Corporation.

Major companies operating in the uterine fibroid embolization device market are developing innovative products such as the TruClear system to address the growing need for minimally invasive treatments for uterine fibroids and improve the safety and efficacy of treatment for uterine fibroids. The TruClear system is a mechanical hysteroscopic tissue removal system that is used to treat intrauterine abnormalities (IUA). It is a flexible catheter that is inserted into the uterus through the cervix.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Surgical Techniques, Laparoscopic Techniques, Ablation Techniques, Embolization Techniques

2) By Mode Of Treatment: Invasive Treatment, Minimally Invasive Treatment, Non-Invasive Treatment

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the uterine fibroid embolization device market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of uterine fibroid embolization device.

Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Definition

A uterine fibroid embolization device is a medical device that is used to treat noncancerous tumors using a minimally invasive process. Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus. This device restricts blood supply to uterine fibroids, causing them to shrink and eventually disappear.

The main types of technologies in uterine fibroid embolization devices are surgical techniques, laparoscopic techniques, ablation techniques and embolization techniques. Surgical techniques refer to the specific methods and procedures used by medical professionals. It is used in various modes of treatment, such as invasive treatment, minimally invasive treatment and non-invasive treatment and it includes a variety of end users, such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

