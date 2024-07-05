Global Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $7.82 billion in 2023 to $9.17 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This growth is driven by advancements in genomic research, increased cancer prevalence, and rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests. The market is poised to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $16.42 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the integration of liquid biopsy in routine diagnostics, early cancer detection initiatives, and the expansion of precision medicine in oncology.

Advancements in Genomic Research and Rising Cancer Awareness Fuel Market Expansion

The adoption of liquid biopsy is propelled by its efficacy in detecting and monitoring cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and gastrointestinal and ovarian cancers. These less invasive methods utilize genetic material and biomarkers found in blood and bodily fluids, offering a comprehensive view of tumor evolution and treatment response.

Major Players Leading Innovation in Liquid Biopsy

Key companies driving innovation in the liquid biopsy market include F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Illumina Inc. These players focus on developing advanced assays like the ‘TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2’ by Illumina Inc., enhancing the depth and accuracy of cancer genomic profiling from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

Trends Shaping the Future of Liquid Biopsy

Innovative trends shaping the market include the emergence of multi-omics approaches, integration of artificial intelligence in analysis, and expanding applications beyond oncology. Companies are customizing assays for specific cancer types, contributing to personalized treatment strategies.

Segments of the Liquid Biopsy Market

• Type: Product, Services

• Sample: Blood, Urine, Saliva

• Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, Other Cancers

• End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

North America dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are outlined in the comprehensive market report.

