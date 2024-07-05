Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media, 8 Jul
Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy, will be convening a media briefing on Monday, 08 July 2024, at the GCIS in Pretoria.
The briefing will focus on electricity distribution and generation performance.
The Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Ms Samantha Graham- Maré.
Members of the media are cordially invited to attend:
DATE: Monday, 08 July 2024
TIME: 09:00 (Media setup from 08:00)
VENUE: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria
RSVP:
Kindly RSVP by providing your details (Name, Surname, ID number, and Media house) to
- Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za
Deadline: 10:00, Sunday, 07 July 2024
Media Enquiries:
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy
Cell: 082 084 5566
E-mail: Tsakane@presidency.gov.za