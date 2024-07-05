Cardiac AI Monitoring And Diagnostics market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Cardiac AI Monitoring And Diagnostics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Cardiac AI Monitoring And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population demographics, rise in remote patient monitoring, increased healthcare expenditure, clinical research and validation studies, focus on preventive healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of wearable and IoT devices, increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring, integration of big data analytics and predictive modeling, focus on patient-centered care and remote patient engagement, healthcare infrastructure development.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13820&type=smp

Growth driver of the cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a set of illnesses of the heart and blood arteries, comprising cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and others. cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics help in early diagnosis, risk assessment, and tailored therapy of cardiovascular illnesses, resulting in better patient outcomes.

Order your report now for swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-ai-monitoring-and-diagnostics-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Tempus Labs Inc., Viz.ai Inc., HeartFlow Inc., Aidoc, Eko Devices Inc., CardioFocus Inc., Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., Ultromics Limited., Cathworks, Medicalgorithmics S.A., Nanox.AI Ltd, Cardiac Insight Inc., CardioSecur GmbH, Cardionomic Inc., HeartSciences, CardioComm Solutions Inc., CardioDiagnostics Inc.

Major companies operating in the cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market are focused on developing technology-based medical devices, such as artificial intelligence-based implantable cardiac monitors, to strengthen their position in the market. Artificial intelligence-based implantable cardiac monitors are devices that constantly track cardiac function.

Segments:

1) By Type: Cardiac Diagnostics, Cardiac Monitoring

2) By Product: Software, Hardware

3) By Application: Ischemic Heart Diseases Or Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmias, Ischemic Stroke, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics.

Cardiac AI Monitoring And Diagnostics Market Definition

cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics refer to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the field of cardiology to monitor and diagnose various cardiovascular conditions. This involves the use of advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze data from cardiac monitoring devices, such as electrocardiograms (ECGs).

The main types of cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics are cardiac diagnostics and cardiac monitoring. Cardiac diagnostics refers to the methods and procedures used to identify heart conditions associated with unhealthy or pathologic heart function. The products include software and hardware used in applications such as ischemic heart diseases or coronary artery disease (CAD), cardiac arrhythmias, ischemic stroke, and others by end users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Cardiac AI Monitoring And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac AI Monitoring And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market size, cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market drivers and trends, cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cardiac ai monitoring and diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiac Pacemakers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-pacemakers-global-market-report

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-assist-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293