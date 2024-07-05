Online registration for the subscription of Year of the Snake commemorative coins starting next Monday (8 July)

MACAU, July 5 - The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) will be launching 2025 Year of the Snake commemorative coins and online registration for the subscription will start on next Monday (8 July 2024).

The obverse design of 2025 Year of the Snake commemorative coins features the outline of the Chinese Zodiac sign, portrayed with a vibrant display of the distinctive Portuguese-inspired patterned tiles. The reverse design features the World Heritage Site of Macao, Lilau Square, in a bottom-up perspective presentation, sculpted in the latest angular high relief minting technique. The Year of the Snake commemorative coins comprise a 1 oz and a 5 oz Silver Proof coin as well as a 0.5 oz Gold Proof coin. The selling price of the coins is MOP1,380, MOP8,000 and MOP16,500 respectively.

Holders of Macao SAR resident identity card, and who are aged 18 or above, can register online for subscription of the said coins via AMCM webpage (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html) from 9:00am on 8 July 2024 until 6:00pm on 26 July 2024. During the mentioned period, AMCM cashier service counter located at Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Edifício Tong Hei Koc will provide registration service for those who require assistance.

Each subscriber can only conduct a single subscription. In the event of oversubscription, the allotment for each type of commemorative coins will be determined by computer balloting. Ballot results will be communicated via SMS messages on 2 August 2024. Subscribers can also browse the ballot results on AMCM webpage from that day onwards.

Successful subscribers or their representatives should make the full payment for the allocated commemorative coins between 5 August and 23 August 2024, by bringing along the photocopy of the Macao SAR resident identity card of the successful subscribers at Banco Nacional Ultramarino S.A. branch, or through BNU online banking or BOC Mobile banking services. It is expected that the commemorative coins will be available for pick-up starting from first quarter of 2025 onwards. For further details relating to the online registration and subscription procedures, please refer to our webpage or call 28565071 / 28565072.

Individuals who are interested to purchase Gold or Silver Proof coins of the current Lunar Commemorative Coin Series and Lunar New Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) that were previously launched by AMCM, may refer to our webpage (https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/currency/commemorative-coins/coins) for details.