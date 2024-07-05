Acute Liver Failure Market Size is Expected to Grow by 2032 | DelveInsight

Acute Liver Failure Market Outlook

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Acute Liver Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Liver Failure, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Liver Failure market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Liver Failure Market Research Report

• The increase in Acute Liver Failure Market Size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the Acute Liver Failure market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

• The leading Acute Liver Failure Companies working in the market include Vital Therapies, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., GE Healthcare, Sinew Pharma Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Yaqrit Ltd, CytoSorbents Inc., Cellaion SA, and others.

• Promising Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include F573 for injection, Sterilizing water for injection, Ornithine Phenylacetate, 13C-Methacetin, and others.

• April 2024: CytoSorbents Inc.,- Registry intended to provide a data repository and reporting infrastructure for the surveillance of CytoSorb device use in real-world critical care settings, and to serve as an objective, comprehensive, and scientifically-based resource to measure and improve the quality of patient care.

• April 2024: Cellaion SA announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for HepaStem. This is an interventional, double blind, randomized (2:1), and placebo-controlled study of 2 infusions of a 1 dose regimen of HepaStem in patients recently diagnosed (≤1 week) with ACLF grade 1 or 2 on top of Standard of Care (SoC), and for whom the diagnosis is not resolved on the day of infusion.

Acute Liver Failure Overview

Acute Liver Failure is the development of sudden, severe hepatic dysfunction from an acute insult to the liver, associated with the onset of hepatic encephalopathy and coagulation abnormalities. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) defines it as the evidence of coagulation abnormality, usually an international normalized ratio above 1.5, and any degree of mental alteration (encephalopathy) in a patient without preexisting liver disease and with an illness of fewer than 26 weeks’ duration.

Acute Liver Failure Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Acute Liver Failure offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

• Total Acute Liver Failure Incident Cases

• Acute Liver Failure Gender-specific Cases

• Acute Liver Failure Age-specific Cases

• Acute Liver Failure Etiology-specific Cases

• Acute Liver Failure Treated Cases

Acute Liver Failure Drugs Market

The Acute Liver Failure Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Acute Liver Failure signaling in Acute Liver Failure are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Landscape

The Acute Liver Failure treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Acute Liver Failure has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Acute Liver Failure Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Acute Liver Failure market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Acute Liver Failure therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Acute Liver Failure drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Acute Liver Failure market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Acute Liver Failure Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Acute Liver Failure report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Acute Liver Failure.

Major Acute Liver Failure Companies

Several companies working in the market include Vital Therapies, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., GE Healthcare, Sinew Pharma Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Yaqrit Ltd, CytoSorbents Inc., Cellaion SA, and others.

Scope of the Acute Liver Failure Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Acute Liver Failure Companies- Vital Therapies, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., GE Healthcare, Sinew Pharma Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Yaqrit Ltd, CytoSorbents Inc., Cellaion SA, and others

• Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Therapies- F573 for injection, Sterilizing water for injection, Ornithine Phenylacetate, 13C-Methacetin, and others.

• Acute Liver Failure Market Dynamics: Acute Liver Failure Market Drivers and Barriers

• Acute Liver Failure Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, and Analyst's Views

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Acute Liver Failure: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Liver Failure: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Acute Liver Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Acute Liver Failure Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Acute Liver Failure Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Acute Liver Failure Treatment

11. Acute Liver Failure Marketed Products

12. Acute Liver Failure Emerging Therapies

13. Acute Liver Failure: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Acute Liver Failure Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acute Liver Failure

17. KOL Views

18. Acute Liver Failure Market Drivers

19. Acute Liver Failure Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

