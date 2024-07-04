RSIPF and CPLT participates in St. John’s Community High School Sports Day in Honiara

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) participated during St. John’s Community High School sports day in Honiara recently.

CPLT donated sporting gears including net, football, volleyball and rugby to St. John’s School, with the aim to increase teenagers’ access to health and sporting activities.

Police officers and students had a good time playing football, basketball, volleyball, and other activities together.

Deputy Commissioner of CPLT Fan Guangxin encouraged students to take part in sports activities. Sports could promote physical health, increase optimism, boost friendship, lay a solid foundation for teenagers’ well-rounded development, and shape healthy life habits for good citizens.

The principal of St. John’s Community High School, Rhoda Brown, expressed gratitude for the support from police officers participating during the event.

She also values the benefits of sports in helping teenagers develop physically, mentally, and socially.

Such engagement activities enhance communication and build trust between people and police. With more interactions and enhanced understanding, police can better serve communities.

Meanwhile, as young children learn more about police and policing, their awareness of law and safeguarding will be improved.

RSIPF and CPLT will continue to explore and initiate engagement activities in communities and schools in and around Honiara.

//End//

St. John’s Community High School Students

Principal of St John School delivered her remark

Interaction of students and police officers

Football time