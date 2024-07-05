Police investigates death incident in Ysabel Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Buala are investigating the death of a male person who was discovered deceased on the Shore of Tasia Island in Ysabel Province on 30 June 2024.

Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Ysabel Province Inspector Harry Vanosi says, “The deceased had gone missing while returning home from Buala to his home village in Bagovu in a dugout canoe on 26 June 2024.”

PPC Vanosi says, “Relatives of the deceased confirms that he was taking alcohol at Buala during the day before he left for his home village around 5pm.”

Police and the medical team attended the scene and transported the body to rest at his home village.

PPC Vanosi convey his condolence to the immediate family of the deceased for the loss of their loved one.

Inspector Vanosi urge all residents of Isabel to refrain from consuming alcohol before or during your trip. Take extra precautions with safety equipment on board, including life jackets for all passengers and emergencies supplies.

Ensure boat is in good conditions before heading out and always listen out for weather updates for safety purposes.

Police established an enquiry file and urge people around Buala with information to come forward or call Buala police on phone 35299 as investigation continues.

