A KISS PR Brand Story client, international keynote speaker, AI trainer, and TikTok - Instagram influencer is set to demystify digital marketing in the AI-powered world for a South African audience.

Gauteng, South Africa, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muhammad Asmal, a reputable name in the realm of TikTok and IG, and a KISS PR Brand Story partner, has been honored by The Minara Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is thrilled to announce a cutting-edge event, "Artificial Intelligence: Digital Transformation with AI," featuring internationally renowned keynote speaker Muhammad Asmal. This transformative seminar will take place on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, at 10:00 AM at Esquire Technologies in Samrand, Gauteng.

Muhammad Asmal, a leading AI coach and consultant, will share his expertise on leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize marketing strategies and drive unprecedented growth for marketers and SMBs. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest AI techniques and how they can be applied to achieve significant competitive advantages.

About Muhammad Asmal: Muhammad Asmal is a globally recognized AI expert based in South Africa, celebrated for his innovative contributions to digital marketing. With over a decade of experience in the Digital Marketing industry, Asmal has been instrumental in transforming the marketing landscape by integrating advanced AI technologies. His work has empowered countless businesses to achieve remarkable growth and efficiency. Asmal's insights are highly sought after, making him a frequent speaker at international conferences and seminars.



According to a recent feature in Dubai Daily, Asmal's unique approach to AI in marketing has positioned him as a leading figure in the industry. He has a proven track record of helping businesses harness the power of AI to optimize their marketing strategies, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue growth. His consultancy has guided numerous organizations in adopting AI-driven solutions, resulting in measurable improvements in their operational performance.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Address by Muhammad Asmal: Insights on AI advancements and their impact on marketing.

Live Demonstration by HP: Explore the capabilities of AI-enabled devices.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, marketers, and tech enthusiasts.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Esquire Technologies, Samrand, Gauteng

Registration Fee: R 200 per person (includes refreshments)

Contact: gtn@minara.org.za | +27 31 2081898 / 073 178 6830

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

To register visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLZx8PjyfeqxadW5Cx7lrjk5IKOAAD5VzYIXcM51J_sjTA0g/viewform?usp=sf_link

For more information please visit www.minara.org.za.

About Minara Chamber of Commerce: The Minara Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering business growth and development within the community. By organizing events such as this, Minara aims to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today's competitive market.

Contact: Minara Chamber of Commerce Email: gtn@minara.org.za Phone: +27 31 2081898 / 073 178 6830 Website: www.minara.org.za

Follow Muhammad Asmal on

Ig: https://www.instagram.com/asmaldigital/?hl=en-gb

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@asmaldigital

About KISS PR Brand Story

KISS PR Brand Story is a leading digital marketing and storytelling firm dedicated to helping businesses build and enhance their online presence through effective storytelling. With a focus on creating compelling narratives, KISS PR helps brands connect with their audiences in meaningful ways, driving engagement and growth.

Media Contact:

Qamar Zaman - KISS PR Brand Story: T: 972-214-4666