PuLSE Institute Clocks Six Years Of Global Anti-Poverty Leadership On July 4

The PuLSE Institute, the national anti-poverty think tank based in Detroit, one of the nation's largest poverty centers, is celebrating its sixth year today

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exactly six years ago on July 4, 2018, The PuLSE Institute (Institute for Public Leadership and Social Equity), the Detroit-based national and independent anti-poverty think tank, was officially established to provide a meaningful and result-oriented platform to examine issues of economic inequality, poverty, and social equity through research, public leadership and good governance forums as well as strongly advocate for equitable solutions to the crisis of inequality.The founding of The PuLSE Institute, was inspired by the work of Bankole Thompson ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/bankole-thompson-b82097110/ ), a nationally acclaimed Detroit journalist, author and standard-bearer for economic justice. His years of impactful, insightful, impassioned and distinctive work on poverty and economic inequality issues represent an urgent call to action against these inequities. The arrival of the institute six years ago was crucial to provide a needed and elevated platform to address the underlying issues surrounding poverty, and to engage in well-focused research about its challenges and the requisite prescriptions to fight it.During that period, the institute created an array of impressive tentacles that includes a distinguished National Advisory Board ( https://thepulseinstitute.org/national-advisory-panel/ ) which is made up of national and global luminaries who collectively bring more than a century of work and investment in the fight against global poverty and inequality. They include Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr., the National Coordinator of the 1968 Poor People's Campaign during the Civil Rights Movement, and a top lieutenant of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the late Dr. Arun Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Robert S. Weiner, former White House spokesman, Sister Simone Campbell, a leading anti-poverty crusader in the American Catholic community, former White House presidential diarist Janis Kearney, renowned journalist and historian Herb Boyd, Charles E. Blake Sr., Presiding Bishop Emeritus of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC), the largest Black Christian denomination in the nation, and Joan Blaney, the British social entrepreneur and advocate, who is the recipient of numerous awards including the European Black Women’s Excellence Award as well as the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) Medal, one of the UK’s highest honors bestowed on her by the late Queen Elizabeth.The institute's Academy of Fellows program brings together professional individuals from various backgrounds with a commitment to social justice, and the Junior Fellows program trains high school students as the next generation of anti-poverty champions.Throughout the years the institute has served as a national and trusted convener of issues of great significance dealing with economic injustice and poverty by featuring leaders from diverse backgrounds on its platform. They include Dr. Natalia Kanem, the United Nations Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, United States Bankruptcy Judge Mark A. Randon, Dr. Julius Garvey, the last remaining son of Marcus Garvey, who is the father of the 20th century Black freedom movement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who presided over the historic prosecution in the death of George Floyd, Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, the renowned African American minister and civil rights activist, Former U.S. Ambassador Anne Derse, Cynthia J. Pasky, the President and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions, Jerry Norcia, the Chairman and CEO of DTE Energy, Dan Loepp, outgoing President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Alessandro DiNello, former President and CEO of Flagstar Bank among others.One of the key highlights of the institute's work earlier on in its inception in 2018 was filing a 36-page amicus brief ( https://thepulseinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Timestamped-PuLSE-Institute-6th-Cir-COA-Amicus-Brief-in-Support-of-Right-to-Literacy.pdf ) written by Attorney Tina M. Patterson, the President and Director of Research of The PuLSE Institute in support of the historic right to literacy case which was led by noted civil rights lawyer Mark Rosenbaum. The case on behalf of Detroit students against the state of Michigan was decided by the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, which ruled that Detroit students have a constitutional right to literacy, successfully resulting in a $94 million settlement for Detroit Public Schools Community District from the state."Our six-year anniversary is a significant milestone for an organization that was introduced to the global community at a time when we needed strong and independent organizations that would fearlessly push the issue of inequality to the forefront of the debate about economic prosperity. We envisioned what that would look like and went to work putting in place the tentacles that would make The PuLSE Institute a rare and unique organization of its kind in the modern era" said Patterson, the institute's leader, who is a renowned expert legal counsel and the principal attorney at Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC. ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/tinampattersonesq/ )."Our genuine commitment to justice as a globally renowned institute to do more than we have done in the last six years, is even more urgent now given how the dream and the need for economic parity is playing out in this current dispensation."Patterson added, "Part of this work would not be possible without own Bankole Thompson, who generously lends his impeccable credibility and high caliber standing to the organization. We are honored to carry out the mission of his life's work."Thompson, who serves as dean of The PuLSE Institute, and is a twice-a-week opinion columnist at The Detroit News, says there is much work to be done in the years to come."This anniversary reminds us of the work ahead. But it is also about the essence of building foundational organizations rooted in the noble idea that serious-minded and compassionate men and women can get together to champion fairness and equity in the broader debate about the economic life of our communities," Thompson said. "The hallmark of a dignified and healthy community is one in which people can go to bed with three meals a day and not have to worry about where their next meal will come from."Thompson added, "Economic growth and meaningful social reform also means that we address the gaps that lead to massive income inequality. That is part of the thrust of The PuLSE Institute."

Dr. Natalia Kanem, UN Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of UNFPA addressing The PuLSE Institute in 2021