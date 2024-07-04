Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,213 in the last 365 days.

Ratification of new collective agreement for Kruger Products’ Crabtree plant and Joliette warehouse

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) which has a limited equity interest in Kruger Products Inc. (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the 482 unionized employees at its Crabtree plant and Joliette warehouse have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

“We believe that this new collective agreement, which was recommended by the union bargaining committee, is in the best interest of all parties. This agreement allows our employees to continue to enjoy a competitive compensation package while restarting tissue operations to serve the needs of our customers.” stated Dino Bianco, CEO of the Company.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.8% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

For more information:

Mr. François Paroyan
SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Affairs
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca 
905-812-6936


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ratification of new collective agreement for Kruger Products’ Crabtree plant and Joliette warehouse

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more