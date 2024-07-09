Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,898 in the last 365 days.

Texas Medical Center Office Opening for Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute opens a brand new office in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Every Heart Has a Story, What's Yours?”
— Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute announces the opening of its latest facility in the Texas Medical Center. This new cardiovascular center aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality by providing a comprehensive range of cardiovascular services to the community.

The center will be staffed by a team of experienced specialists, including Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Percy Morales, Dr. Ricardo Bellera, Dr. William Kalchoff, Dr. Joshua Quinones, Dr. Mouzam Faroqui, Dr. Dorothy Pei, and Dr. Devang Parikh. These experts will offer services spanning from cardiology and pediatrics to specialized treatments for heart and vein conditions, ensuring personalized care and support for each patient.

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal commented, "This expansion represents a significant step in our mission to provide accessible, high-quality cardiovascular care. We're eager to bring our patient-centered approach to this renowned medical hub, making it easier for them to receive the care they need."

The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions at the earliest stages by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities. Modern Heart and Vascular offers on-site testing for your convenience and assurance of exceptional quality, accuracy, and timely follow-up.

The new office address is 7400 Fannin St, Suite 845, Houston, TX 77054

The services include:

Electrocardiogram (EKG),
Echocardiogram,
Nuclear Cardiology Stress Test (Treadmill and Chemical),
Cardiac PET/CT Scans,
Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI),
Arterial Doppler, Venous Doppler, Carotid Doppler, Renal Artery Doppler, Abdominal Aorta Doppler,
Pacemaker/AICD Checks,
EECP,
Modern Vein Treatments (Ablation, Venaseal, Sclerotherapy),
Heart Failure Clinic and Prevention Focused Services.

For top-quality cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or contact 832-644-8930 for more information.

Rajiv Agarwal
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
+18327691944 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Texas Medical Center Office Opening for Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more