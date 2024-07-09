Texas Medical Center Office Opening for Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute opens a brand new office in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Every Heart Has a Story, What's Yours?”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute announces the opening of its latest facility in the Texas Medical Center. This new cardiovascular center aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality by providing a comprehensive range of cardiovascular services to the community.
— Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
The center will be staffed by a team of experienced specialists, including Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Percy Morales, Dr. Ricardo Bellera, Dr. William Kalchoff, Dr. Joshua Quinones, Dr. Mouzam Faroqui, Dr. Dorothy Pei, and Dr. Devang Parikh. These experts will offer services spanning from cardiology and pediatrics to specialized treatments for heart and vein conditions, ensuring personalized care and support for each patient.
Dr. Rajiv Agarwal commented, "This expansion represents a significant step in our mission to provide accessible, high-quality cardiovascular care. We're eager to bring our patient-centered approach to this renowned medical hub, making it easier for them to receive the care they need."
The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions at the earliest stages by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities. Modern Heart and Vascular offers on-site testing for your convenience and assurance of exceptional quality, accuracy, and timely follow-up.
The new office address is 7400 Fannin St, Suite 845, Houston, TX 77054
The services include:
Electrocardiogram (EKG),
Echocardiogram,
Nuclear Cardiology Stress Test (Treadmill and Chemical),
Cardiac PET/CT Scans,
Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI),
Arterial Doppler, Venous Doppler, Carotid Doppler, Renal Artery Doppler, Abdominal Aorta Doppler,
Pacemaker/AICD Checks,
EECP,
Modern Vein Treatments (Ablation, Venaseal, Sclerotherapy),
Heart Failure Clinic and Prevention Focused Services.
For top-quality cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.
Visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or contact 832-644-8930 for more information.
Rajiv Agarwal
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
+18327691944 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube