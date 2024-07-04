55 New Projects Receive Funding Through Provincial Traffic Safety Fund

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2024

Grants totaling more than $1.3 million have been awarded to 55 projects that will improve traffic safety in 49 communities across Saskatchewan.

The grants are coming from the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund, helping to fund projects that focus on different aspects of traffic and pedestrian safety, including:

installation of artwork by youth on Cote First Nation as an effort to prevent impaired driving;

addition of speed display signs, speed bumps and signage to improve traffic safety around intersections in Arcola; and

installation of pedestrian crossing signs in Moose Jaw to improve safety for vulnerable road users.

"I am thrilled to see communities benefit from the Traffic Safety Fund with projects that will make Saskatchewan streets safer," Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan said. "I would like to thank those who submitted applications and encourage all municipalities to consider applying for traffic safety projects in their communities."

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grants range from $1,148 to $100,000. The maximum amount of funding municipalities and Indigenous lands or territories can apply for is $100,000.

The full list of approved projects and grant amounts is attached.

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grants are awarded to communities twice a year, using proceeds from Photo Speed Enforcement. With this latest round of grants, $11.5 million has been provided through the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund since its establishment in 2019.

Applications are currently being accepted for the next round of funding. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2024.

Eligible traffic safety initiatives must focus on one of the following priority areas: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, vulnerable road users, medically-at-risk drivers, occupant protection and intersection safety.

Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways and SGI.

For more information, visit SGI's website: https://www.sgi.sk.ca/community-grants-programs.

