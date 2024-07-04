Urgent Recall of Officers Stationed in the Grenadines

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams, urgently instructs all officers stationed in the Grenadines who are currently on mainland Saint Vincent to report to Central Station immediately.
Your immediate action is critical in supporting our emergency operations and protecting the lives and property of our citizens. The situation demands your presence and readiness to assist in the response efforts.
