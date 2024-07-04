Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,181 in the last 365 days.

EU becomes the largest export market for sunflower oil from Moldova

In 2023, Romania, as an EU Member State, became the leader in sunflower oil imports from Moldova. Romania purchased this product for a total of $190.7 million. 

This data is provided by the EU Delegation in Moldova on its Facebook page, referring to the data of the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova.

In total, Moldova exported sunflower oil worth $242.4 million, of which 94.62% ($229.4) was sent to the EU countries. As such, the EU is the largest export market for this product from Moldova. 

The EU Delegation also notes that there were no supplies of Moldovan sunflower oil to the Russian market in 2023.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU becomes the largest export market for sunflower oil from Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more