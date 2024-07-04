EU becomes the largest export market for sunflower oil from Moldova

In 2023, Romania, as an EU Member State, became the leader in sunflower oil imports from Moldova. Romania purchased this product for a total of $190.7 million.

This data is provided by the EU Delegation in Moldova on its Facebook page, referring to the data of the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova.

In total, Moldova exported sunflower oil worth $242.4 million, of which 94.62% ($229.4) was sent to the EU countries. As such, the EU is the largest export market for this product from Moldova.

The EU Delegation also notes that there were no supplies of Moldovan sunflower oil to the Russian market in 2023.

Press release