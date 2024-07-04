Highlights

Thalassia hemprichii highly adapts to acidification and hyposalinity environments.

Acidification and hyposalinity had interaction effects on physiology of the seagrass.

Acidification and hyposalinity had no interaction effects on growth of the seagrass.

Acidification mitigates the inhibitory effects of hyposaline stress for the seagrass.

Abstract

Since the Industrial Revolution, increasing atmospheric CO 2 concentrations have had a substantial negative impact influence on coastal ecosystems because of direct effects including ocean acidification and indirect effects such as extreme rainfall events. Using a two-factor crossover indoor simulation experiment, this study examined the combined effects of acidification and hyposaline stress on Thalassia hemprichii. Seawater acidification increased the photosynthetic pigment content of T. hemprichii leaves and promoted seagrass growth rate. Hyposaline stress slowed down seagrass growth and had an impact on the osmotic potential and osmoregulatory substance content of seagrass leaves. Acidification and salinity reduction had significant interaction effects on the photosynthesis rate, photosynthetic pigment content, chlorophyll fluorescence parameters, and osmotic potential of T. hemprichii, but not on the growth rate. Overall, these findings have shown that the hyposaline stress inhibitory effect on the T. hemprichii physiological performance and growth may be reduced by acidification.

Shi Z., Zhao M., Wang Z., Ma S., Luo H., Han Q. & Shi Y., 2024. Acidification alleviates the inhibition of hyposaline stress on physiological performance of tropical seagrass Thalassia hemprichii. Marine Pollution Bulletin 205: 116642. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2024.116642. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related