DCC Enterprises Introduces: The Network, A New Era of Collaboration in Florida
Diverse Collaborations & Consulting launches The Network, creating a hub for business and nonprofit innovation.
The Network will foster collaborations that drive growth and development for businesses & nonprofits, ultimately strengthening the community for all."”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse Collaborations & Consulting (DCC) is thrilled to announce the launch of The Network in the vibrant communities of Zephyrhills and Dade City, Florida. This initiative is set to transform how businesses and nonprofits connect, collaborate, and THRIVE.
— Tiffanie
In her focus on maximizing visibility and funding for frustrated leaders; Tiffanie P. Collazo, Operations Manager at DCC, recognized a gap in opportunities for local businesses and nonprofits to engage. Collazo is now spearheading The Network to address this critical need. Come lunch and learn with The Network and discover how together, we can BUILD community.
The Network is a comprehensive solution fostering connection, coaching, and collaboration among businesses and nonprofits. Our objectives are to empower small businesses and nonprofits and foster a culture of knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and innovation within local ecosystems.
Coaching Focus Areas:
- Improving access to capital via grants AND additional streams of income
- Boosting visibility via public relations/Press Release
- Expanding professional and social networks
- Providing educational programs
- Establishing small groups and mentorship opportunities
- Innovating with new collaborations
- Promoting equity and inclusion in policies impacting small businesses and nonprofits
Launch Event Details
Join us at JAMM Gymnastics, 15000 Citrus Country Dr. Suite 110, Dade City, FL 33525 on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. This Lunch and Learn will feature an introduction to The Network our first Networking Session. - Site Host: Macey Watson
Tiffanie P. Collazo shares her vision: "When God moved me from my comfort zone in Erie, PA, I knew He had a bigger plan. Creating community has always been a passion and a gift. The Network will foster collaborations that drive growth and development for businesses and nonprofits, ultimately strengthening the community for all."
We invite leaders from Zephyrhills, Dade City, Wesley Chapel, and surrounding areas to join us for this groundbreaking event.
Registration:
Advance registration is required. Please register HERE.
Contact Information:
Tiffanie P. Collazo, CLC, CPB, NPC
www.dccenterprise.com
info@dccenterprises.com
814-520-2410
