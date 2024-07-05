2 Coaches helping UK businesses to thrive during difficult economic times
Empowering UK Businesses with International Talent: Get Sponsored Job's Coaching Boosts Economic Growth Amid Political and Economic ShiftsLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the UK faces significant political and economic changes, the latest immigration figures reveal that nearly 1.2 million people immigrated to the UK in 2022, leading to a net migration figure of 606,000. This surge underscores the increasing importance of international talent in the UK's economic landscape. Amidst this backdrop, Get Sponsored Job, a leading career coaching platform founded by Mayuri and Sabiha, is playing a crucial role in bolstering the UK economy by helping international job seekers secure employment and contribute to the nation's growth. Get Sponsored Job is a career coaching platform dedicated to helping international job seekers secure their dream jobs with sponsorship in the UK.
With non-EU arrivals accounting for 80% of immigration, the composition of the UK’s workforce is rapidly evolving. The government, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, has acknowledged the need for more immigration to address the skills gap in the UK labour market. Get Sponsored Job is at the forefront of this movement, providing essential coaching and support to international job hunters, ensuring they are prepared to meet the demands of UK employers.
Mayuri, with a Master's in Career Guidance from the UK, and Sabiha, who has over a decade of experience helping international job seekers, have together coached over 2434 individuals. Their programme equips international professionals with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of the UK job market, ultimately helping UK businesses thrive by filling crucial skill gaps.
The success stories of their clients are a testament to the effectiveness of their coaching methods. One such success story is that of Ketki, who, after participating in the program, secured a position at a top tech company. She said, “I have got an offer from my dream company as a Project Manager but all the credit does go to you guys. The strategy module did really help me. It's just been a few weeks I have been implanting and it just got me results! Trust me, it really works.”
By helping international job seekers, they are not just filling positions; they are fueling the UK economy by helping International Jobhunters land Jobs so they contribute to the UK economy via taxes, national insurance, as well as adding value to businesses that struggle to find local talent. Their coaching programme helps these job seekers understand and integrate into the UK job market, ensuring they can contribute effectively.
Get Sponsored Job offers a comprehensive range of services including resume building, interview coaching, networking strategies and their F.L.I.G.H.T. © Program, set to go live in July and early August, will provide international job seekers with hands-on coaching through interactive sessions, and networking opportunities across 7+ cities in the UK.
This initiative aims to boost the UK economy by ensuring that employers have access to a diverse and skilled talent pool.
Recent analysis by the Migration Observatory shows that foreign-born workers from regions like North America, Oceania, India, and the EU-14 are more likely to be employed in high-skilled jobs. This data highlights the potential of international job seekers to meet the needs of UK businesses, especially in industries facing a talent shortage. The economic contributions of international professionals are significant. A report by London Economics found that international students alone boosted the UK economy by £42bn in 2021/2, up from £31.3bn in 2018/9. These figures demonstrate the broader economic benefits of a well-integrated immigrant workforce.
International job seekers and students are crucial to the UK's economic vitality. By helping them secure jobs, Get Sponsored Job is directly contributing to the nation’s economic recovery and growth. Get Sponsored Job is advocating for regular assessments of the skills profile of migrants to better understand their economic impact. By delivering programmes that prepare international professionals for the UK job market, they are ensuring that the UK remains competitive on the global stage.
Founder Bios:
Mayuri holds a Master's in Career Guidance from the UK and brings a wealth of knowledge in navigating the complexities of the UK job market. Her expertise lies in equipping international job seekers with the necessary tools to succeed and thrive in their careers.
Sabiha boasts over a decade of experience in assisting international job seekers. Her extensive background in career coaching has helped over 2434 individuals secure employment in the UK, making her a pivotal force in bridging the gap between global talent and UK employers.
