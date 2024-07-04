SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Li Auto

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Li Auto To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LI) and reminds investors of the July 9, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Li Auto had overstated the demand for its vehicles and the efficacy of its operating strategy in launching the Li MEGA; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its Q1 2024 vehicle deliveries estimate; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 21, 2024, Li Auto issued a press release disclosing that, “[d]ue to lower-than-expected order intake, the Company now expects its vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 to be between 76,000 and 78,000 vehicles, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles.” In addition, the Company stated that the Li MEGA had an operating strategy that was “mis-paced,” noting that operations were planned as if the model had already entered the “scaling phase” of sales-that is, the phase focusing mainly on customer acquisition, team building, and operational efficiency for sustainable growth-while it was still in the early “validation” period, during which the Company would focus on creating a product market fit by idea validation and product refinement. Further, the Company stated that it will revert to the validation phase of sales by shifting its focus toward its core user group, target sales to cities with stronger purchasing power, and then will look to expand to a broader user base.

On this news, Li Auto's American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $2.55 per ADS, or 7.48%, to close at $31.53 per ADS on March 21, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

