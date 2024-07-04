Spasticity Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Prevalence, Therapies and Companies by DelveInsight

Spasticity Market Forecast

Spasticity companies are Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, RVL Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Spasticity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Spasticity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Spasticity market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Spasticity market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Spasticity market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Spasticity treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Spasticity market.

Some facts of the Spasticity Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Spasticity market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Spasticity market size in the 7MM was observed to be ~USD 904 million in 2021.

• Leading Spasticity companies working in the market are Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, RVL Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Metacel Pharmaceuticals, Piramal, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Azurity, Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd and many others.

• Key Spasticity Therapies expected to launch in the market are Arbaclofen ER, SL-1002, Botulinum neurotoxin, MYOBLOC, SPARC1104, Hyaluronidase, Tizanidine, Moxifloxacin, and many others.

• On May 2024, AbbVie announced results of a Phase IV, Observational, Non-Interventional, Prospective, Multicenter Study on Botulinum A Toxin (OnabotulinumtoxinA) Use in Mexican Pediatric Population With Spasticity Associated With Cerebral Palsy.

• On March 2024, Ipsen announced results of an integrated Phase I/II, Multicentre, Double-blind, Randomised, Dysport and Placebo-controlled, Dose Escalation and Dose-finding Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of IPN10200 in the Treatment of Adult Upper Limb Spasticity.

• On December 2023, RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced results of a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Parallel Group Study to Investigate the Safety and Efficacy of Arbaclofen Extended-Release Tablets for the Treatment of Spasticity in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis (Study OS440-3006).

Spasticity Overview

Spasticity is a condition characterized by muscle stiffness and involuntary muscle contractions, which can interfere with movement and coordination. It commonly occurs in individuals with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke, or spinal cord injury. Spasticity results from disruptions in the communication between the brain and the muscles, leading to an imbalance of signals that cause muscles to contract excessively. This can manifest as muscle tightness, stiffness, spasms, and difficulty controlling movements.

The severity of spasticity varies among individuals and can range from mild discomfort to severe impairment of mobility and function. It can affect any muscle group but often impacts the limbs, making it challenging to perform daily activities such as walking, reaching, or grasping objects. In addition to physical symptoms, spasticity can also cause pain, discomfort, and fatigue, further affecting quality of life.

Treatment for spasticity aims to alleviate symptoms, improve function, and enhance overall well-being. This may involve a multidisciplinary approach, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, medications, injections (such as botulinum toxin), orthotics, and in some cases, surgical interventions. Management strategies are tailored to individual needs and may evolve over time as symptoms change.

While spasticity can pose significant challenges, advancements in medical understanding and treatment options offer hope for improved outcomes and better quality of life for individuals living with this condition. Ongoing research aims to further enhance our understanding of spasticity mechanisms and develop innovative therapies to effectively manage symptoms and optimize function.

Spasticity Market

The Spasticity market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Spasticity market trends by analyzing the impact of current Spasticity therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Spasticity market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Spasticity market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Spasticity market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Spasticity Epidemiology

The Spasticity epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Spasticity patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Spasticity market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Spasticity Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Spasticity drugs recently launched in the Spasticity market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Spasticity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Spasticity Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Spasticity market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Spasticity Pipeline Development Activities

The Spasticity report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Spasticity key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Spasticity Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Spasticity Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Spasticity treatment markets in the upcoming years are Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, RVL Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Metacel Pharmaceuticals, Piramal, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Azurity, Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd and many others.

Spasticity Report Key Insights

1. Spasticity Patient Population

2. Spasticity Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Spasticity Market

4. Spasticity Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Spasticity Market Opportunities

6. Spasticity Therapeutic Approaches

7. Spasticity Pipeline Analysis

8. Spasticity Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Spasticity Market

