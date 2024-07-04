FENGYUN-3F in official operation to carry out global integrated observation of the earth-atmosphere system

On July 1, 2024, FENGYUN-3F meteorological satellite (hereinafter referred to as "FY-3F") was officially put into operation. On June 28, FY-3F passed the summary review and service trial operation of the ground and application system in-orbit testing, and catered to the conditions for the official operation.
