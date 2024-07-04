Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,534 in the last 365 days.

FENGYUN-3F in official operation to carry out global integrated observation of the earth-atmosphere system

On July 1, 2024, FENGYUN-3F meteorological satellite (hereinafter referred to as "FY-3F") was officially put into operation. On June 28, FY-3F passed the summary review and service trial operation of the ground and application system in-orbit testing, and catered to the conditions for the official operation.

You just read:

FENGYUN-3F in official operation to carry out global integrated observation of the earth-atmosphere system

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more