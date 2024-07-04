Gear Inc expands globally with a new office in Laos, reinforcing their commitment to client-centric services, technological advancements, and a strong presence with over 6,500 employees worldwide.

Singapore, Singapore , July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Gear Inc Expands Global Footprint With a New Office In Laos

Gear Inc is excited to announce their expanded global reach with the addition of Gear Inc Laos. - an important milestone of their vision to be the engine of growth for businesses and people worldwide. Spanning 23 countries across the globe with more to come, this new chapter aligns with Gear Inc’s duty to ongoing excellence and innovation.

“With the opening of Gear Inc Laos, we are not just expanding our geographical footprint, but also reinforcing our dedication to client-centric services and technological advancements. This new chapter is a testament to our vision of being the engine of growth for businesses globally.” said Perry Van De Luitgaren, CEO of Gear Inc.

This strategic move is also a way for Gear Inc to re-emphasize these cornerstones to partners and stakeholders:

Global Reach: With a strong presence in countries like Canada, India, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam, Gear Inc boasts an ever growing network of 6500+ employees around the world. This effort allows them to tap into a wealth of expertise, resources, and collaborative opportunities.

Client-Centric Approach: Gear Inc focused on delivering best-in-class Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). Serving a global customer base, Gear Inc is able to provide support and services in multiple languages, including English, Mandarin, Thai, Portuguese and more! Now, with the Laos office, these tailor-made solutions adapt to client needs whenever, wherever, and however.

People and Technology: At Gear Inc, investment in both cutting-edge technology and the exceptional teams are of equal importance. Each employee is the heartbeat of the organization, and this new chapter opens doors to exciting opportunities for development and growth.

Strengthening Client-Centric Services Through Enhanced People and Technology Integration

With this expansion, they also celebrate Kevyn McGraw, a dedicated promoter for the Laos BPO industry, in his new position as Vice President of Gear Essential Corporate Services. His dedication continues to know no bounds, as he brings change and engineer growth in various global locations.

As Gear Inc Laos begins to open new markets, and create a future of more possibilities – it truly is the time to shift gears and drive growth.

ABOUT Gear Inc:

Established in 2007, Gear Inc is a leading force in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. Dedicated to powering the growth of businesses globally, a robust engine of over 6,500 professionals spanning multiple industries and time zones, specialize in delivering custom solutions that tune seamlessly into existing business processes.

Gear Inc's continued investment in technology, people, and operational capabilities, ensures only the highest standards of service to the world’s most prestigious brands and to live up to its mission as the growth engine that drives business forward.

Visit our website today at https://gearinc.com



