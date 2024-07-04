Submit Release
Mikra Products to be Featured in Amazon Prime Days Promotion

TORONTO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) will be participating in the Amazon Prime Days promotion this month.

“We’re pleased to announce that our best-selling products CELLF Classic and Rescue will be featured in Amazon’s Prime Days promotion this month,” said Andrea Judge, new CEO of Mikra. “We look forward to gaining exposure to new customers through our participation in Prime Days and introducing them to Mikra’s full product catalog in due course.”

Revenue in 24 hours on Prime Day exceeds Amazon revenue on every other day of the year. Since 2015, Amazon has generated US$62.6 billion in Prime Day revenue. Small businesses made an estimated US$3.3 billion from Prime Day in 2023.1

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health, and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

www.lifeist.com
https://wearemikra.com/
https://cannmart.com

Contact:
Meni Morim
CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390
Email: ir@lifeist.com

