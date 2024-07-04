Urinary Incontinence Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report Forecast - 2023-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the urinary incontinence market?

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Urinary Incontinence Market generated $10.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in prevalence of urological disorders and development of advanced urinary incontinence device boost the growth of urinary incontinence market. In addition, rise in demand for minimally invasive operations, as well as an aging population that is more prone to urological problems drive the growth of the urinary incontinence device market. Furthermore, the number of urinary incontinent patients switching from traditional methods is expected to rise in the near future. The expansion of the market is aided by the increase in risk of associative urological disorders among people. However, the growth of the urinary incontinence market is hampered by a lack of awareness about new improvements in urinary incontinence devices and post-operative difficulties linked with the devices. Furthermore, rise in healthcare spending in developing nations is expected to open up new growth opportunities.

Advent of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence market. However, lack of awareness regarding urinary incontinence devices, post-operative complications, and surge in concerns toward disposable products hinder the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies and increase in technology integration present new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Market Segments

By Product:

Devices:

Foley Catheters

Other Urinary Catheters

Conventional Vaginal Slings

Advanced Vaginal Slings

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

External Urinary Incontinence Devices

Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

Disposables:

Disposable Underwear

Disposable Shields

Disposable Diapers

Disposable Underpads

Others

By Incontinence Type:

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Urge Urinary Incontinence

Overflow Urinary Incontinence

Functional Urinary Incontinence

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Leading players of the global urinary incontinence market analyzed in the research include Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.), Caldera Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Johnson and Johnson, Cook Group Inc., Medtronic plc, Laborie Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Teleflex Incorporated, Berry Global Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and others.

