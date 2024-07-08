Author Connie McNeil Invites Fans to Her Book Signing Event at Barnes & Noble, Coronado Mall
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Dr. Connie McNeil invites all book lovers and lifelong learners to an exclusive book signing event at Barnes & Noble, Coronado Mall, located at 6000 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6th July 2024, offering a unique opportunity for ethusiasts to meet the author and ask questions regarding her latest work, "Co-Creating."
"Co-Creating" is a transformative guide that takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, reminding them of the inherent wisdom they already possess. The guide has one ultimate goal: to encourage readers to awaken their instincts and realize the power of their thoughts and actions that shape their lives. The author says:
"This book is a wake-up call to remind you that as a child of the Creator, you are creating your life with every thought and action."
-Dr. McNeil
Dr. McNeil advocates for the inherent right to an inclusive life driven by the universal moral values of love, hope, sincerity, and trust. She believes that regardless of present circumstances, humans possess the ability to manifest whatever they desire – using their thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors.
As a celebrated professional life coach, Dr. McNeil emphasizes the power of human thoughts that govern reality and shape the physiological underpinnings of cognitive entrapment. Once this mechanism is understood, she believes that individuals can take control of their destiny, while reshaping their thoughts and behaviors.
About the Author
Dr. Connie McNeil has managed to translate her aspirations into reality through perseverance and conviction. Her aim is to convey her positive energy of inclusivity and love, urging individuals to improve their lives through intentional, positive activities.
Dr. McNeil's academic accolades includes a Bachelor's degree from Southern Nazarene University, a Master's degree from Central Oklahoma University & CA School of Professional Psychology, and a PhD from the CA School of Professional Psychology (now Alliant International University). During a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of Michigan, the author honed her writing skills further. It was also where Connie witnessed how ingenuity, camaraderie, and a never-give-up attitude propelled people with severe injuries to perform daily tasks and engage in sports. Their courage and perseverance really encouraged her to pen down her work.
Eric Jones
"Co-Creating" is a transformative guide that takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, reminding them of the inherent wisdom they already possess. The guide has one ultimate goal: to encourage readers to awaken their instincts and realize the power of their thoughts and actions that shape their lives. The author says:
"This book is a wake-up call to remind you that as a child of the Creator, you are creating your life with every thought and action."
-Dr. McNeil
Dr. McNeil advocates for the inherent right to an inclusive life driven by the universal moral values of love, hope, sincerity, and trust. She believes that regardless of present circumstances, humans possess the ability to manifest whatever they desire – using their thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors.
As a celebrated professional life coach, Dr. McNeil emphasizes the power of human thoughts that govern reality and shape the physiological underpinnings of cognitive entrapment. Once this mechanism is understood, she believes that individuals can take control of their destiny, while reshaping their thoughts and behaviors.
About the Author
Dr. Connie McNeil has managed to translate her aspirations into reality through perseverance and conviction. Her aim is to convey her positive energy of inclusivity and love, urging individuals to improve their lives through intentional, positive activities.
Dr. McNeil's academic accolades includes a Bachelor's degree from Southern Nazarene University, a Master's degree from Central Oklahoma University & CA School of Professional Psychology, and a PhD from the CA School of Professional Psychology (now Alliant International University). During a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of Michigan, the author honed her writing skills further. It was also where Connie witnessed how ingenuity, camaraderie, and a never-give-up attitude propelled people with severe injuries to perform daily tasks and engage in sports. Their courage and perseverance really encouraged her to pen down her work.
Eric Jones
CD Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other