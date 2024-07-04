Scientific Instruments Market Will Reach a Value of US$ 49,770.2 million y 2030, with 5.2% Annual Growth

scientific instruments market 2024

The global scientific instruments market size was valued at $30,289.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $49,770.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The latest report on the Scientific Instrument market encompasses extensive research spanning multiple pages, covering topics such as business strategies employed by emerging industry participants, market segmentation, regional scope, product variety, pricing strategies, and cost frameworks.

Scientific instruments are designed, constructed, and refined such that they can aid for scientific purposes. These instruments are an important aspect for new product development, innovation, and remodeling of the existing products. The scientific purpose that can be accomplished using these devices include both natural phenomena and theoretical research. These equipment can be used for research purposes, especially in measuring, analyzing, and verifying the unproven properties and quantities of a material or an element.

Rise in collaborations between government and manufacturer to create effective means of development of scientific instruments would propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is driven by increase in R&D sector for newer product development and improvement in the instruments that can be used for analysis, measurement, and verification of the properties of the newer products.

The growth of the scientific instruments market is attributed to technological advancements related to scientific instruments and increase in surge in incidences for identification of chronic conditions of such as diabetes, cancer, and other conditions.

Who is the largest manufacturers of Scientific Instrument Market worldwide?

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Merck

Danaher

Horiba

Waters

Key Market Segments:-

By Type:

Clinical Analyzers

Analytical Instruments

Others

By Application:

Research

Clinical & Diagnostics

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Findings Of The Study:

By type, the clinical analyzers segment held largest share in the global scientific instruments market in 2020.

By application, the research experienced the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to continue the growth throughout the forecast period.

By end users, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories held largest scientific instruments market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

