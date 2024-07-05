Bingo Consult and Forbes China Collaborate to Shape the Future of Chinese Brands
CHENGDU, CHINA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's era of global economic integration, Chinese brands not only embody national image and cultural confidence but also serve as crucial bridges connecting China with the world. Over more than 40 years of reform and opening up, Chinese brands have evolved from mere imitators to distinctive leaders with international competitiveness. These "Chinese excellent brands," with their special innovation capabilities and deep cultural heritage, not only drive high-quality economic development in China but also showcase the strength and charm of Chinese brands in the global market.
Bingo Consult, a strategic brand marketing consultancy specializing in Chinese consumer brands, has embraced the mission of "revitalizing Chinese brands." For over 13 years, Bingo Consult has broken away from traditional consulting roles to act as a "business partner," assisting enterprises in building brand assets, transforming growth strategies, and securing market leadership. Long-term collaborations with industry leaders such as iFLYTEK, realme, Transsion, Step High, Casarte, and Dora Dosun have contributed to their partners' ascent to industry prominence.
In order to continuously empower Chinese enterprises, boost confidence in Chinese brands, and foster high-quality brand development in China, Bingo Consult has joined hands with Forbes China to launch the "Forbes China Brand Value Series Awards." This series includes the main award "Annual Top 50 Excellent Brands" and the sub-award "Annual Top 20 Distinctive Brands." The awards aim to showcase representative and distinctive Chinese brands, sharing their distinctive practices in brand development to inspire Chinese businesses and cultivate more brands with significant brand value and international influence.
Recently, the successful conclusion of the "Inception for Excellence, Co-creating Brilliance: 2024 Forbes China Brand Development Forum" was witnessed in Guangzhou. The forum gathered prominent economists, entrepreneurs, experts, scholars, investors, and selected brand representatives to discuss hot topics such as brand economy, brand value, and brand construction, exploring the opportunities and challenges facing Chinese brands. The forum also featured in-depth analysis of the results of the "2024 Forbes China Brand Value Series Awards," highlighting the distinctive achievements of Chinese enterprises in brand building and showcasing the commercial and social values created by Chinese brands. Beyond being a feast of ideas, the forum served as a concentrated showcase of the strength of Chinese brands.
In the concluding dialogue session on influence, Song Zhenhua, Founder and Brand Marketing Consultant of Bingo Consult, and Graham Earnshaw, Chief Strategic Officer of Forbes China Group, shared their views on the current status of Chinese brands. They emphasized that Chinese brands are at a critical juncture, needing confidence and support to sustain innovation and growth. They called for the forum to become a driving force for the continuous advancement of Chinese brands, providing guidance and inspiration not only for the present but also for every step of future development.
The "Forbes China Brand Value Series Awards" not only focus on domestic market influence but also aim to enhance brands' global competitiveness. They not only applaud brands that excel in the Chinese market but also strive to discover those with significant representation and strong brand value and innovation within their respective industries. Through these awards, it is hoped that these Chinese brands, with their special innovation and industry leadership, will lead new trends and directions in the global market, offering valuable insights into brand development for Chinese enterprises and helping them secure a place in the global marketplace. Bingo Consult looks forward to collaborating with global partners to witness and participate in the growth and breakthroughs of Chinese brands in the global market.
