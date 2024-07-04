SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MRO, HCP, SDPI, FREE on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s sale to ConocoPhillips for 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock. If you are a Marathon Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)’s sale to IBM for $35.00 per share in cash. If you are a HashiCorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI)’s sale to Drilling Tools International Corp. for approximately $32.2 million in cash and Drilling Tools stock. If you are a Superior Drilling shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE)’s sale to affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share. If you are a Whole Earth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

