Nose by Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos Wins Bronze in A' Homeware Design Awards

Innovative Bookend Design Recognized for Unique Fusion of Artistic Expression and FunctionalityCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of homeware design, has announced Nose by Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos as the Bronze winner in the Homeware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the design's exceptional creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards.
Nose's win is particularly relevant to the homeware industry, as it showcases a unique approach to combining artistic expression with functional design. The bookend sculptures not only serve a practical purpose but also add a playful and contemplative element to any space, aligning with the growing trend of incorporating art into everyday objects.
The award-winning design stands out for its whimsical yet elegant aesthetic, featuring convex and concave shapes that invite closer observation and contemplation. Nose's innovative use of form and space challenges traditional notions of bookends, offering a fresh perspective on how these objects can enhance the visual appeal and character of a room.
This recognition from the A' Homeware Design Awards serves as a testament to Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design. It is expected to inspire future projects that similarly blend art and function, encouraging the homeware industry to explore new avenues of creative expression while maintaining a focus on practicality and user experience.
Nose was designed by Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos and Zeynep Onder Paradeisopoulos, who collaborated closely to bring this innovative concept to life. Their combined expertise in digital design and handcrafting allowed them to create a product that seamlessly merges technology with traditional manufacturing techniques.
About Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos
Zeynep and Kostas, based in Turkey, have been working with computer-generated imagery for over 20 years, creating pre-visualizations for various industries. Their passion for creation led to the formation of their brand, Kazoo, which focuses on designing objects digitally and then handcrafting them using sustainable materials and methods. The duo collaborates with local boutique makers to ensure the highest quality of manufacturing for their products.
About Kazoo
Kazoo is a design studio founded by Zeynep and Kostas, born from their passion for creating unique objects. With a strong belief in combining technology with handcrafting, Kazoo designs products digitally and then produces them using sustainable materials such as ceramics, porcelain, and resins. The studio collaborates with local boutique makers to ensure the highest quality and maintains a focus on sustainability throughout the production process.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, user experience, material selection, sustainability considerations, and market potential. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and contribute to the advancement of the homeware industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the award showcases pioneering designs across various industries, including homeware. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award provides a global platform for designers and brands to gain recognition, inspire others, and contribute to the advancement of society through innovative design.
