Global Collaboration Yields Cutting-Edge AI Lab in Shanghai: BAM's Innovative Landscape Brings AI Concepts to Life
The newly completed Artificial Intelligence Lab (AI LAB) is located in the core of the World Laureates Association (WLA) Science Community, Lingang New Area, Shanghai, China.
Canopy detail at L3 'Knowledge' level. Features interconnected outdoor spaces linked by a walking loop, inspired by Einstein's thinking walks. Part of BAM's DIKW pyramid-based landscape design for Shanghai's AI Lab.
BAM's innovative landscape design brings AI concepts to life in Shanghai's AI Lab, integrating DIKW framework into multi-level outdoor spaces for contemplation.
Located in the heart of the World Laureates Association (WLA) Science Community, this cutting-edge facility, showcases BAM's innovative approach to integrating artificial intelligence concepts into functional landscape design, closely integrated with architecture and interiors, revolutionizing the way we design research environments.
The 47,400m2 AI Lab, developed by Parkland Group, a Malaysian property conglomerate, is the result of extensive research and collaboration among leading firms including PLP Architecture, Arup, AISA, Hassell, ECADI, BAM, and HDA. This state-of-the-art workspace is designed to facilitate world-class AI research, collaboration, and innovation, addressing the specific needs of the rapidly growing AI sector that traditional office spaces often fail to meet.
Ballistic Architecture Machine (BAM) designed the AI Lab's landscape, including the ground level, L3 roof deck, and top roof garden. Conceptually, the physical spaces of the landscape are intended to manifest an abstract framework of artificial intelligence: the Data Information Knowledge and Wisdom (DIKW) pyramid.
At the ground level, BAM applied the concept of Data, highlighting the site's strong winds through parametric analysis. The design visually expresses these winds through patterns and art installations while utilizing hedges and walls to create sheltered microclimates for the researchers.
The Knowledge level, represented by the L3 roof deck, is organized as a series of rooms for sharing ideas and facilitating interaction among the building's researchers. It features outdoor meeting spaces, a Zen meditation garden, and a lecture forum. Images of pioneer AI scientists are projected in a blue room, which research suggests is the most inspiring color.
The top roof garden represents the apex of the DIKW pyramid: Wisdom. Here, BAM juxtaposes a gridded white 'desert' landscape with a lush, green 'Garden of Eden' space. The dialectic of structured machine intelligence and the cautionary tale of forbidden knowledge are linked by a walking loop. This landscape encourages reflection not only on the structure of knowledge but also on the deeper philosophical questions accompanying artificial intelligence.
Dan Gass, Co-Founder of BAM, emphasized the project's significance: “We are honored to be a part of the team of great design consultants and builders under the leadership of a visionary client to bring this AI Lab to reality. I hope the researchers who occupy this lab are not only inspired by the incredible environment our team has created, but pushed of explore the profound connection between humanity and our pursuit of knowledge.”
The AI Lab's architecture, designed by PLP Architecture, features a striking facade that integrates cutting-edge technology with sustainable design principles. The building's curtain wall, developed by ECADI, incorporates photovoltaic glass panels and energy-efficient features, aiming for multiple green building certifications.
Hassell's interior design creates a vibrant community space for visionary scientists and organizations. Joel Sampson, Senior Associate at Hassell, described the interiors as "a beacon of innovation, crafted to foster collaboration and showcase groundbreaking ideas.
"Arup's involvement ensures the project's sustainability and forward-thinking approach. Xin Wang, Associate Director and China Architecture Design Lead at Arup, explained: "We broke through the traditional design of experimental research buildings, presenting a comprehensive laboratory assessment system that is both innovative and forward-looking.
"The AI Lab's lighting design, created by HDA, explores the plasticity of light and shadow, combining art, technology, and culture to enhance the user experience and spatial value.
This collaborative effort has resulted in a facility that not only pushes the boundaries of architectural and landscape design but also creates an environment that inspires and facilitates groundbreaking AI research. The project demonstrates how the integration of technology, sustainability, and innovative design can shape the future of scientific research spaces.
As AI continues to transform our world, the Shanghai AI Lab stands as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and forward-thinking design. It sets a new standard for research facilities globally, potentially influencing the future of scientific discovery and technological advancement.
BAM's involvement in this project further solidifies its position as a pioneer in urban landscape design. With offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and New York, BAM has completed over 150 projects that challenge conventional definitions of Landscape Architecture, Urban Design, and Architecture. The firm's work has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Asia Pacific Design Council Design Studio of the Year (2023), a place among the Kyoto Design Award Top 100 Global Design Firms (2023) and a special mention as Best Landscape Studio of the Year at the Architezer A+Awards (2024).
http://bam-land.com/
For inquiries and additional information contact PR-Director:
Xenia Otmakhova
Ballistic Architecture Machine (BAM)
xenia@bam-usa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other