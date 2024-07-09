Global Collaboration Yields Cutting-Edge AI Lab in Shanghai: BAM's Innovative Landscape Brings AI Concepts to Life

The newly completed Artificial Intelligence Lab (AI LAB) is located in the core of the World Laureates Association (WLA) Science Community, Lingang New Area, Shanghai, China.

Canopy detail at L3 'Knowledge' level. Features interconnected outdoor spaces linked by a walking loop, inspired by Einstein's thinking walks. Part of BAM's DIKW pyramid-based landscape design for Shanghai's AI Lab.

The rooftop at L7 is the Wisdom layer, where the landscape design is juxtaposing the structured intelligence of the machine and the Garden of Eden, as a cautionary tale of forbidden knowledge.