House in Murcia by Manuel Garcia Asociados Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Manuel Garcia Asociados Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Residential Interior Design in Murcia, SpainCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected competition in the interior design industry, has announced House in Murcia by Manuel Garcia Asociados as the Bronze Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and innovation demonstrated in the design of this single-family residence located in the Region of Murcia, Spain.
The House in Murcia showcases the importance of thoughtful interior design in creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for its inhabitants. Manuel Garcia Asociados' award-winning design serves as an inspiration for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike, demonstrating the transformative power of well-executed interior design in residential settings.
The design of House in Murcia is characterized by its horizontal, compact, and material-focused approach. The ground floor seamlessly connects to the outdoors through an open-plan day area, eliminating the need for corridors and maximizing functionality. The first floor is dedicated to the bedrooms, providing a sense of privacy and retreat. The use of natural materials such as wood and travertine, along with the Mediterranean-inspired design, creates a visual uniformity that is both striking and harmonious.
This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Manuel Garcia Asociados' commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. The award not only celebrates the outstanding design of House in Murcia but also motivates the studio to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their future projects.
House in Murcia was designed by Manuel Garcia Asociados, with key contributions from Manuel Garcia, Belen Moratalla, and Nikola Lazurova. Their collaborative efforts and individual expertise played a crucial role in bringing this award-winning design to life.
Interested parties may learn more about the House in Murcia and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152854
About Manuel Garcia Asociados
Manuel Garcia Asociados is a multidisciplinary studio based in Elche, Spain, specializing in premium interior and graphic design. With over a decade of experience, the studio delivers exceptional results characterized by harmony, elegance, and timelessness. Their passion for craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned them a reputation for creating unique and captivating spaces that reflect their clients' vision.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce innovative work that has the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, and overall aesthetic appeal.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that promotes excellence and innovation across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design category, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be celebrated for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of exceptional design.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-awards.com
