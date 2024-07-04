REVILLA, NEW SON OF TABUK CITY IN KALINGA

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. was officially declared as the new son of Tabuk City in Kalinga Province.

In Resolution No. 204, s. 2024 recently approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tabuk, Revilla was honored to be an Adopted Son of the city and was conferred with the title "Alindayo".

The solon's native name was "derived from the name of a Tobog Chieftain and peacemaker who led his tribe into peaceful relations with the other Kalinga tribes," the said resolution cites.

The City Government of Tabuk, led by Mayor Darwin Estrañero and Vice Mayor Dick Bal-o, merited Revilla the honor of being an Adopted Son his "highly esteemed reputation in the field of public service" and for being an "a national legislator whose dedication and staunch advocacy is predominantly focused towards the improvement of the quality of life of the citizenry".

"Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa aking mga kababayan sa Tabuk City, Kalinga sa kanilang pagtanggap sa akin bilang adopted son. Isang malaking karangalan po ito sa akin at buong buhay kong tatanawin at papahalagahan ang kanilang pagtanggap, pagmamahal, at pagkilala," Revilla said in gratitude.

The city officials of Tabuk bestowed cultural items to Revilla such as traditional G-string, colorful vest, sling bag, headgear of a tribal chieftain including a spear and a shield.