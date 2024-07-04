BBC News Features Zefiro Subsidiary Plants & Goodwin in an Episode of “Future Earth”

Hosted by BBC News Anchor Carl Nasman, “Future Earth” is a series exploring the most important conversations around sustainability and climate change. Luke Plants, who is CEO of Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin (“P&G”), is featured in the third episode of Future Earth, with first-hand reporting by Carl Nasman at a P&G job site in Upstate New York.



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. (“P&G”) has been featured in an episode of Future Earth , a new informational series by the British broadcasting conglomerate BBC, through its BBC News arm. In this third episode of the Future Earth series, BBC News Anchor Carl Nasman explores some of the challenges around energy transition, including orphaned and abandoned well sites in the United States which could potentially be leaking methane.

Nasman was reporting in-person from a remediation job site in Upstate New York with P&G personnel including Project Manager Josh Sandberg and CEO Luke Plants, who were both interviewed on camera. Mr. Plants explained the importance of scaling up P&G’s operating bandwidth to address the issue of methane leaks. Former BBC Science Editor David Shukman then gave additional insights to build upon Mr. Plants’ remarks, particularly with respect to how stopping methane leaks can expedite broader environmental remediation efforts at a global scale.

The full episode where P&G is featured can be viewed through the following links:

BBC iPlayer (U.K. Only): https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001sr6p/future-earth-3-episode-three

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLvkWpnzba8



P&G CEO Luke Plants was featured in the third episode of the BBC News series “Future Earth”, where he explains the importance of decommissioning sites of potential methane leaks, which are highly concentrated in regions such as Upstate New York



Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs commented, “The methane leak crisis in the United States has gained considerable attention in the past couple of years, and we are glad to see that major worldwide news outlets such as the BBC are doing in-depth reporting on the subject. We are very grateful that Carl Nasman traveled to the United States to film at one of our job sites and interview P&G team members. Zefiro is uniquely positioned as a key actor in curbing methane emissions in the United States, and we are honored to have been recognized for the work we are doing in making our homes and neighborhoods safer for all Americans.”

Luke Plants, who is CEO of P&G and Senior Vice President of Business Development for Zefiro commented, “It was a pleasure to work with BBC News Anchor Carl Nasman, who I feel did an excellent reporting job for this episode of Future Earth. As efforts to reduce methane emissions in the United States continue to ramp up, businesses like ours play an increasingly important role in carrying out remediation efforts, in addition to educating the public on what actually happens at the job site level.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

