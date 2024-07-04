Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.57 Billion by 2028

Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The urea cycle disorders treatment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urea cycle disorders treatment market size has shown steady growth in recent years, increasing from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to heightened awareness and education, improvements in newborn screening, emergence of patient support networks, and advancements in standard of care guidelines.

Rising Demand for Advanced Therapies Drives Market Growth

The urea cycle disorders treatment market is expected to continue its steady growth trajectory, reaching $1.57 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.9%. Factors driving this forecasted growth include advancements in enzyme replacement therapy, expanded newborn screening programs, increased research collaborations, expansion of therapeutic options, and the adoption of telemedicine and remote care technologies.

Major Players and Strategic Initiatives

Leading companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., and Novartis AG are actively engaged in developing innovative therapies and enhancing disease management strategies. For instance, in October 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim partnered with Thoeris GmbH to explore novel therapies for urea cycle disorders, leveraging each other's strengths in drug discovery and clinical development.

Market Segments

• Treatment: Amino Acid Supplements, Sodium Phenylbutyrate, Glycerol Phenylbutyrate, Sodium Benzoate, Other Treatments

• Enzyme Deficiency: Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC), Argininosuccinate Synthetase (AS), Arginase (AG), Argininosuccinate Lyase (AL), Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthase (CPS1)

• Route of Administration: Oral, Injectables

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the urea cycle disorders treatment market, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced treatment options, and supportive government initiatives. The region is expected to maintain its prominent position throughout the forecast period.

Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on urea cycle disorders treatment market size, urea cycle disorders treatment market drivers and trends, urea cycle disorders treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The urea cycle disorders treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

