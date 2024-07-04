Dholakia Technologies is at the forefront of eco-conscious lab-grown diamonds, reshaping standards for responsibility and luxury through innovative advancements. Savji Dholakia, founder of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, spearheaded the installation of solar panels at Dudhala and HK, advancing sustainable energy initiatives. The solar panels in Dudhala contribute to environmental conservation by reducing CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Dholakia Technologies LLP Launches 12.5MW Renewable Power Source Project

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dholakia Technologies LLP, a frontrunner in lab-grown diamond manufacturing, announced a groundbreaking achievement: commissioning a solar power plant at its facility. This milestone marks a giant leap toward environmental responsibility and positions Dholakia Technologies as a leader in sustainable lab-grown diamond production.

Powering Progress with Clean Energy

The commencement of the ambitious 12.5MW solar project initiative will generate enough clean energy to power Dholakia Technologies’ lab-grown diamond manufacturing process. This translates to a staggering 90% reduction in the company's electricity dependence on the traditional grid, significantly lowering its carbon footprint.

Diamonds with a Difference: The "Green Diamond" Era

Dholakia Technologies’ commitment to sustainability extends beyond just reducing environmental impact. By transitioning to solar power like Hari Krishna Exports, they are pioneering the concept of "Green Diamonds". Customers can now choose Dholakia Technologies lab-grown diamonds with the confidence that their sparkle comes with a minimal to zero carbon footprint, further solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable diamond production.

Measurable Impact: A Brighter Future for Our Planet

Dholakia Technologies’ commitment to sustainability goes beyond just percentages. The expanded 12.5MW solar project translates into an even greater positive impact on the environment:

Forest preservation: An estimated saving of over 21.25 lakh trees annually. This translates to a protected area larger than 520 football fields.

Reduced carbon footprint: A staggering 21,250 tons of CO2 emissions are prevented yearly. That's equivalent to taking over 4,500 cars off the road.

Traditionally, sustainability has yet to be a top priority within the lab-grown diamond industry. Dholakia Technologies’ pioneering efforts set a new standard, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and cutting-edge technology can go hand in hand.

"We are humbly honoured to be at the forefront of sustainable lab-grown diamond production," said Mr. Rajesh Dholakia, Director of Dholakia Technologies LLP. "This solar project is a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. We believe that by offering our customers a truly 'Green Diamond' option, we can collectively make a positive impact on the planet." With the "Green Diamond" era officially underway, Dholakia is setting a new standard for the future of the lab-grown diamond industry.