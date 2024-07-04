Viral Gastroenteritis Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2028

Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The viral gastroenteritis market has shown robust growth in recent years, projected to increase from $6.34 billion in 2023 to $6.7 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the prevalence of viral infections, global hygiene practices, advancements in diagnostics, global travel and tourism, and climate and environmental factors.

Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, including viral gastroenteritis, is a significant driver for market expansion. These disorders affect the gastrointestinal tract, leading to symptoms such as watery diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, and fever. A survey by Bodibio in October 2021 highlighted a high prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders globally, underscoring the need for effective treatments and diagnostics.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the viral gastroenteritis market include Pfizer Inc., Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, and Sanofi S.A. These companies are focusing on developing new products such as PCR kits for gastrointestinal infectious diseases. For example, Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co. Ltd. launched Real-Time PCR Kits for accurate detection of gastrointestinal pathogens, enhancing diagnostic capabilities in clinical settings.

Trends in the Forecast Period

Key trends shaping the viral gastroenteritis market include advancements in vaccine development, adoption of advanced diagnostics like telemedicine, collaborative research initiatives, personalized medicine approaches, and integration of digital health solutions. These trends aim to improve patient outcomes and enhance disease management strategies.

Viral Gastroenteritis Market Segments

The viral gastroenteritis market is segmented based on:

• Drugs: Antibiotics, Antacids, Laxatives, Antimotility Agents, Others Drugs

• Diagnosis: Physical Examination, Rapid Stool Test

• Indication: Watery Diarrhea, Abdominal Cramps, Pain, Other Indications

• Type Of Virus: Norovirus, Rotavirus, Astrovirus, Enteric Adenovirus

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the viral gastroenteritis market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities can be explored in the comprehensive market report.

Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on viral gastroenteritis market size, viral gastroenteritis market drivers and trends, viral gastroenteritis market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The viral gastroenteritis market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

