Global Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin and mineral premixes market, valued at $8.36 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $8.92 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. It will grow to $11.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth trajectory is driven by heightened awareness of nutritional deficiencies, the proliferation of functional foods, global population expansion, the burgeoning food and beverage sector, and governmental initiatives promoting fortification.

Health Awareness Driving Market Expansion

Increasing health consciousness among consumers is a pivotal driver propelling the vitamin and mineral premixes market forward. As individuals become more knowledgeable and conscientious about health-related matters, the demand for products fortified with essential nutrients rises. Vitamin and mineral premixes play a crucial role in meeting these demands efficiently and cost-effectively. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a notable surge in health awareness globally, with many consumers emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This trend continues to shape dietary preferences and drive market growth.

Major Players and Strategic Partnerships

Leading companies in the vitamin and mineral premixes market include Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, Glanbia PLC, and others. These companies are actively engaged in strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing their product offerings and market reach. For example, BASF SE recently collaborated with EDCEL Limited to launch a vitamin A premix for fortifying edible oils, addressing significant vitamin deficiencies in diets reliant on such oils.

Market Segmentation

The vitamin and mineral premixes market is segmented by:

•Type: Vitamin And Mineral Combination, Vitamin, Mineral

•Form: Dry, Liquid

•Application: Feed, Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Personal Care

Regional Insights

North America dominated the vitamin and mineral premixes market in 2023, driven by high consumer awareness and demand for fortified products. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, changing dietary patterns, and growing health awareness across the region.

