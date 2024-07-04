Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market, valued at $1.57 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $1.68 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is driven by an increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), an aging population, and rising global healthcare awareness. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $2.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, fueled by advancements in personalized medicine, telemedicine, and integration with electronic health records (EHR).

Growing Number of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Cases Propels Market Growth

The growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market. TBIs, often caused by motor vehicle accidents, sports injuries, and physical assaults, necessitate the use of ICP monitoring devices to manage and monitor intracranial pressure. For instance, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) reported that 2.8 million people in the U.S. experience TBIs annually, with around 280,000 hospitalizations. This high incidence underscores the critical role of ICP monitoring devices in providing real-time pressure data essential for TBI management.

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market include Medtronic PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, Natus Medical Inc., and Raumedic AG. These companies focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance their product offerings and market reach. For example, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. received FDA approval for a high-dose cohort of CTI-1601, a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia, in October 2023. Additionally, HoneyNaps' SOMNUM AI device, an AI-based solution for diagnosing sleep disorders, has been approved for ICP

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market Segments:

• Technique: Invasive, Non-Invasive

• Application: Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management, Migraine, Stroke, Hydrocephalus, Electroencephalogram (EEG), Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care And Clinics, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

North America was the largest region in the intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market in 2023, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high TBI incidence rates. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness, and improving healthcare accessibility.

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market size, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market drivers and trends, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

