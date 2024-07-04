Winglets Market Set for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach $3.98 Billion by 2028

Winglets Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Winglets Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global winglets market, which stood at $2.68 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $2.93 billion by 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. It will grow to $3.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as fuel efficiency enhancements, regulatory pressures for emissions reduction, and increased focus on operating cost reductions across the aviation industry.

Enhanced Aircraft Performance Drives Market Growth

Winglets play a crucial role in enhancing the aerodynamic performance and fuel efficiency of aircraft, thereby reducing drag and improving overall flight efficiency. With increasing global air travel demand and ongoing aircraft fleet upgrades and retrofits, the winglets market is poised for strong growth. Market competition and the need for airline differentiation further contribute to this trend.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the winglets market include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and PPG Aerospace, among others. These players focus on advancing winglet design and materials to enhance aircraft performance and meet sustainability goals. For example, Airbus SE reported delivering 735 commercial aircraft in 2023, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year, highlighting the robust demand driving the market.

Market Segments

•Winglet Type: Sharklets, Split Scimitar Winglets, Wingtip Fences, Blended Winglets, Other Winglet Types

•Fit: Line Fit, Retrofit

•End Use: Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Commercial And Cargo Aircraft

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

North America dominated the winglets market in 2023, driven by significant aerospace industry presence and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by increasing air travel demand and rising investments in aviation infrastructure.

