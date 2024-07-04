News Release – DOH Encourages Residents with Electric Medical Devices to Prepare for Possible Power Outages

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS WITH ELECTRIC MEDICAL DEVICES TO PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 3, 2024 24-092

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Office of Public Health Preparedness is reminding households with individuals dependent on electricity- and battery-powered medical devices to prepare for possible power outages.

The start of the Pacific hurricane season, along with additional wildfire safety measures planned by electric utility companies, underscores the need to be ready for multiday power outages.

For households with a member who has a medical dependency on electricity, it’s recommended to discuss power outage planning with your health care provider. Additionally, review and update your family’s power outage plan, including potential temporary relocation out of the outage area if insufficient backup power options are available.

The Pacific Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act Center has published a useful checklist to support preparedness, available here.

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) stated in a recent news release that as of July 1, the company has been prepared to shut down power in certain at-risk areas to prevent potential wildfires – if necessary. This initiative is known as the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. All Honolulu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi county households serviced by HECO that are dependent on electricity- and battery-powered medical devices are strongly encouraged to visit HECO’s PSPS website for its recommended key preparedness steps that include:

Determine whether you reside within a designated PSPS area

Sign-up for Emergency Outage Communications.

Complete a Medical Needs Communication Form.

Alternatively, contact HECO’s customer service call centers: Oʻahu: 808-548-7311 Maui: 808-871-9777 Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: 877-871-8461 Hilo: 808-969-6999 Kona: 808-329-3584 Waimea: 808-885-4605

If you have a smartphone, download the HECO app and turn on notifications.

All households are encouraged to visit www.preparenowhawaii.org for additional emergency preparedness tips and resources in support of health and well-being. Specific questions regarding electricity service should be directed to the electric utility provider.

