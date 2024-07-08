Singapore's Top Infosec Leaders to Converge at CISO Singapore 2024

CISO Singapore

In its third consecutive year, CISO Singapore 2024 has established itself as an information-packed gathering of the region's senior InfoSec leaders.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CISO Singapore 2024: The Ultimate Cybersecurity Gathering on 20-21 August at Equarius Hotel, Sentosa!

Singapore's premier cybersecurity event, CISO Singapore 2024, is happening on 20-21 August at the Equarius Hotel in Sentosa. Now in its third year, the two-day conference aims to bring together over 400 senior-level executives and cybersecurity professionals from across the region

What's happening this year:

1. 400+ cybersecurity peers from multiple industries will converge for this industry meeting. From CISOs and CIOs to security analysts and IT managers, this is a platform to engage with like-minded individuals who share a mutual passion. They'll exchange ideas, share best practices, compare benchmarks, and establish professional relationships.

2. The lineup of speakers includes renowned experts, thought leaders, and innovators from companies such as Netflix, PayPal, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Panasonic, SMRT, UOB, Synapxe, Temasek, Agoda, ISACA Singapore, Coinhako, Electrolux, and many more!

3. The event agenda delves into cutting-edge topics at the forefront of cybersecurity. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to the evolving landscape of cyber threats, GenAI, and compliance, CISO Singapore covers it. Each session is tailored to address the most pressing issues and emerging trends.

Who will be attending:

- Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

- Chief Information Officers (CIOs)

- IT Directors and Managers

- Security Analysts and Engineers

- Risk and Compliance Managers

- Cybersecurity Consultants

- And anyone passionate about cybersecurity!

Event details:

Dates: 20-21 August 2024

Venue: Equarius Hotel, Sentosa, Singapore

Spaces are limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly.

