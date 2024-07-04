Disaster Recovery Center Opens Thursday at Mescalero Apache School; DRCs Will Be Open on July 4

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open at the Mescalero Apache School on Thursday, July 4, to help New Mexicans affected by last month’s South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding.

Residents and business owners in Lincoln County, Otero County, and the Mescalero Apache Reservation can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration as well as, state, local, nonprofit and other community organizations will be available to meet with visitors.

New Mexicans can also gather information on resources such as SNAP, Medicaid, unemployment benefits, insurance claim assistance, Disaster Case Management, vital records, mental health support and child care assistance. No appointment is needed.

The DRC is at:

Mescalaro Apache School

249 White Mountain Dr.

Mescalero Apache Reservation

Other DRCs are open at:

Horton Complex

237 Service Road

Ruidoso, NM 88345

Roswell Civic & Convention Center – Note: This DRC will close permanently at 7pm on Thursday July 4.

912 N. Main St

Roswell, NM 88201

Hours at the centers are:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All DRCs will be open on July 4, Independence Day, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. Language services are also available at the center. You do not have to visit the center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

To be eligible for any FEMA Individual Assistance program, you must apply to FEMA. To apply without visiting a DRC:

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, visit youtube.com/watch= WZGpWI2RCNw.