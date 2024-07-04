NEXTERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NextEra Energy, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against NextEra with a Class Period from December 2, 2021, and February 1, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of NextEra have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NextEra's subsidiary, FPL, engaged in misconduct aimed at politicians and journalists that opposed it. The Company denied this misconduct despite the fact that the actions of its subsidiary put it at risk of legal and reputational damage. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NextEra, investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of NextEra, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

