Readout of Secretary Mayorkas’s Travel to Panama as the Head of the United States Presidential Delegation

From June 30 to July 1, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas traveled to Panama City, Panama to lead the United States Presidential Delegation to the inauguration of the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino. Secretary Mayorkas was joined in representing the U.S. Government by U.S. Ambassador to Panama Mari Carmen Aponte, Secretary of the United States Navy Carlos Del Toro, U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes, and Special Assistant to the President & Coordinator for the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection Marcela Escobari.

The United States has enjoyed a flourishing strategic relationship with Panama for over 100 years and commends the people of Panama for their participation in the democratic process. The Biden-Harris Administration looks forward to expanding bilateral cooperation with President Mulino and confronting key regional issues, to include tackling corruption and organized crime, promoting inclusive economic growth, and working together to safely and humanely manage hemispheric migration. To this end, yesterday the United States and Panama announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin a new U.S. Department of State-funded foreign assistance program to address irregular migration in the region. This program will help the Panamanian government to remove foreign nationals who do not have a legal basis to remain in Panama. Additionally, during their first bilateral meeting, Secretary Mayorkas congratulated President Mulino on his inauguration and the two leaders committed to ensuring robust bilateral cooperation on a range of issues that will benefit both countries.

During the visit Secretary Mayorkas also met with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles to further cooperation with DHS on areas of mutual interest, including migration management and counterterrorism.

DHS looks forward to building upon these productive discussions and commitments as we continue working to strengthen our partnerships with Panama and Costa Rica to further our shared strategic security interests.