Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s Statement on the Upcoming Departure of the Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven

“Erik Raven has been a true leader in executing the Department of the Navy’s top priorities. He has demonstrated unfailing commitment to protecting our Nation, strengthening our Navy and Marine Corps Team, and building enduring warfighting advantages. His expertise ensured our naval forces are equipped with the capabilities to deter and, if necessary, prevail decisively in time of war, while also ensuring the welfare of our service members, civilians, and their families.

For the past two years his steadfast leadership has been a driving force for actions that will have long-lasting, positive impacts, not just for the United States but also for our Allies and partners. His efforts contributed significantly to the AUKUS trilateral security partnership, the largest-ever investment in shipbuilding, improving Guam’s infrastructure to support defense in the INDOPACOM region, as well as improving the Department of Navy’s business operations, optimizing information management and cyber operations while improving efficiency.

We have benefited from Erik’s wise counsel and loyal service to the Department and to our Nation. Our national security, Navy, and Marine Corps are stronger because of his service. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

###